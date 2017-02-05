EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The thumb drive you lent me last time had a virus on it and my computer got infected.

B: I’m sorry. I didn’t think of it having a virus. I should have scanned it. Is you computer OK?

A: After I copied the files from the thumb drive to my computer, an antivirus program warning came up on the screen saying it was infected.

B: Oh dear, I hope it didn’t make you lose any important files.

A: 你上次借我的隨身碟裡面有毒，害我電腦中毒了。

B: 抱歉，沒想到竟然有毒，我應該先掃毒的。那你的電腦還好嗎？

A: 我把隨身碟裡的檔案複製到我的電腦上以後，畫面上就出現防毒軟體的警告視窗說中毒了。

B: 是喔，希望沒有害你失去重要的檔案。

