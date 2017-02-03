The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in Yunlin County’s Huwei and Beigang townships between Feb. 7 and 19. Hosting the festival for the first time, the county will display about 3,000 lanterns in the two areas, which cover more than 50 hectares — the largest number ever in terms of lamps and area.

This year’s festival is titled “Ji Ming Yun Yang,” meaning “Auspicious Call that Rises into the Clouds,” a name that echoes the lunar Year of the Rooster. To make it easier for visitors to reach the sites, the Yunlin County Government has arranged seven shuttle bus services for connections to the High Speed Rail station, railway stations, bus stations and traffic hubs.

The 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival will be moved from Taipei Expo Park to the city’s West Area. The main lantern will be set in front of Red House in Ximending, and will feature a relatively modern design.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

二○一七年「台灣燈會」將於二月七日至十九日，在雲林縣的虎尾鎮和北港鎮舉辦。這是該活動首次在雲林縣舉辦，超過五十公頃的兩大展場將展出三千盞花燈，也都是歷年之最。

今年燈會名為「吉（雞）鳴雲揚」，代表吉利的雞鳴聲響徹雲霄，以呼應雞年的到來。為了讓遊客能輕鬆到達展區，雲林縣政府規劃了七條接駁車路線，聯接高鐵、火車、公車站和其它交通樞紐。

至於二○一七年「台北燈節」，今年將從花博公園移到西區舉辦，主燈則設在西門町紅樓，主燈的設計也比較新潮。

（中央社）