Meifu Giants’ ace pitcher Lin An-ko pitched fastballs of up to 146km/hour against opponents Kainan University, but had to retire early from the pitch after getting muscle cramps. His early departure robbed him of a chance to set a new record, with his team falling behind after he left the field.

In the first two innings Lin pitched a succession of 146km/hour fastballs, only giving up a single run but, pitching to the final batter in the second inning, got cramp in his right calf and fell to the ground. Still, he rose to the occasion, closing the inning with a strike-out.

In the third inning, Lin’s speed fell, his control affected. He immediately conceded two hits in a row and, seeing one hitter out but allowing two successive walks, allowed Kainan to claw back a point.

Lin said that the conditions on the day had been pretty good, but he had not intentionally pushed his pitching speed up a notch, being quite surprised that he had pitched 146 km/hour balls. Neither had he expected to get cramp for the first time in play and be forced to exit early.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

美孚巨人王牌投手林安可一月九日對開南大學飆出平個人紀錄的一百四十六公里球速，卻因為腳抽筋提前退場，未能挑戰球速新高，美孚也在他退場後被逆轉。

林安可前兩局投出好幾個一百四十六公里的速球，只被擊出一支安打，但是第二局面對最後一名打者時右小腿抽筋倒地，仍奮力以三振結束開南攻勢。

不過，第三局林安可球速下降，控球也受到影響，一上場被連打兩支安打，一出局後再連投兩次四壞球保送，讓開南擠回一分。

林安可表示，當天狀況很不錯，但是並沒有刻意催球速，投出一百四十六公里球速有些意外，沒想到卻第一次在比賽中抽筋，不得不提前退場。(自由時報)