A: My neighbor has recently got a small dog. It yaps all night long, every night.

B: Is it barking at passing cars?

A: No, it’s because it has separation anxiety, and the owner is often out at night.

B: Have you talked to the dog’s owner about this?

A: 我的鄰居最近養了一隻小型犬,每天晚上都叫個不停。

B: 是在對經過的車子叫嗎?

A: 不是,是因為那隻狗有分離焦慮症,主人晚上又常常不在家。

B: 你跟狗主人提過這個問題了嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: