Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Have you put up the New Year couplets yet?

B: I’ve put up the couplets around the door, but there are still some small ones left: I haven’t decided where I want to put them yet.

A: Let me have a look. You’ve got the left and right round the wrong way. The one on the left should end with a first or second tone.

B: Is that right? I’ll change the order. Thank heavens you caught it.

A: 新春聯都貼了嗎？

B: 門口的對聯貼好了，但還有幾張小的春聯我還沒決定要貼哪裡。

A: 我看看，門口的春聯左右貼反了。結尾是平聲的要貼左邊。

B: 是嗎？那我把順序調回來。還好你發現了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 135 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top