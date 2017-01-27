EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Have you put up the New Year couplets yet?

B: I’ve put up the couplets around the door, but there are still some small ones left: I haven’t decided where I want to put them yet.

A: Let me have a look. You’ve got the left and right round the wrong way. The one on the left should end with a first or second tone.

B: Is that right? I’ll change the order. Thank heavens you caught it.

A: 新春聯都貼了嗎？

B: 門口的對聯貼好了，但還有幾張小的春聯我還沒決定要貼哪裡。

A: 我看看，門口的春聯左右貼反了。結尾是平聲的要貼左邊。

B: 是嗎？那我把順序調回來。還好你發現了。

