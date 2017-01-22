Malaysia, Australia and China issued a joint statement on Jan. 17, saying that the underwater search operation for the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 that went missing almost three years ago is to be discontinued and will not resume until such time as new evidence is discovered. Flight MH370 disappeared mid-flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. It had 239 passengers and the flight staff on board.

The statement said that even though the search efforts employed the best technology and the most advanced simulation methodology in addition to seeking the most expert advice, the 120,000 square mile area of the South Indian Ocean initially designated for the search has come up empty-handed and the wreck of the fuselage of Flight MH370 has not been found. As a result, the last search vessel already left the underwater search area and returned home as of Jan. 17.

In view of the nature of the result, the three countries used the opportunity to remember the missing people on board the flight and say that their thoughts are with the friends and families of the missing. They also paid tribute to the hundreds of people involved in the search efforts and thanked them for discharging their duties in the face of unprecedented challenges, and for their unstinting devotion to understanding the search area, all of which were crucially important to the efforts to find the plane.

(CNA, Translated by Paul Cooper)

馬來西亞、澳洲和中國十七日發表聯合聲明，宣布失聯近三年的馬來西亞航空公司MH370的水下搜索工作將暫停，直至發現新證據後才會有下一步行動。2014年三月八日，馬航MH370從吉隆坡飛往北京途中失聯，機上載有兩百三十九名乘客和機組人員。

聲明說，雖然搜索行動採用最好的科技和先進模擬方式，並採納最專業的意見輔助，但在原定的南印度洋十二萬平方公里搜索海域仍一無所獲，找尋不到馬航MH370的相關殘骸，因此最後一艘搜索船十七日已離開水下搜索區回國。

鑑於這項結果，三國藉此機會對失事班機乘客表示懷念，除了對他們的親友致意外，也對參與搜索行動的上百名搜索人員致意，感謝他們在面對前所未有的挑戰時克盡職守、不厭其煩增進對搜索區域的了解，在搜索飛機的工作中發揮至關重要的作用。

(中央社)