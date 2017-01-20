EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Tomorrow I’m going to the botanical gardens to do some painting. Do you want to come along?

B: I’m not that good at painting. Can you teach me?

A: Of course. I usually use watercolors, but watercolors can be a bit difficult, I’ll start by teaching you sketching with a pencil.

B: Great. The last time I did anything was art class in junior high school, and that was a long time ago. So, yeah, let’s start with sketching.

A: 我明天要去植物園寫生，你想不想一起來？

B: 我不擅長畫畫，你可以教我嗎？

A: 當然好囉，我通常習慣用水彩寫生，但水彩畫比較困難，我可以先教你用鉛筆素描。

B: 好啊，我上一次畫畫是國中美術課，已經太久以前了，還是先從素描開始吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: