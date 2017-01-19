Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal Sunday revealed his long-term struggle with pain from injury, but said that since starting to work with his new coach, Carlos Moya, he hopes that he can continue his successful career.

Nadal, who has been plagued with injury, said he had been playing through the pain for many years, but remained confident that he will be able to add another grand slam tournament title to his tally.

Asked whether he was now free of injury, the 30-year-old Nadal replied, “Pain-free is a long time ago.”

Despite not reaching the semifinal of a grand slam tournament since 2014, Nadal, following a talk with his long-standing coach, his uncle Toni Nadal, decided in December of last year to hire Carlos Moya, a Spanish tennis player of the previous generation.

Nadal did not do well in last year’s Australian Open, being knocked out in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco. Nevertheless, he maintains that if he didn’t feel he had a chance of lifting the trophy, he wouldn’t enter the tournament.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

西班牙網球巨星納達爾週日自爆長期和傷痛奮戰，但與新教練莫亞合作之後，希望大滿貫賽生涯能夠延續下去。

傷痛纏身的納達爾表示，多年來都是帶傷作戰，但他還是相當看好自己再奪大賽冠軍。

被問到身體是不是已經沒傷沒痛了，三十歲的納達爾回答說：「沒傷沒痛的日子已經是很久以前了。」

納達爾二○一四年後就沒打進大滿貫賽四強，但他和長年擔任教練的叔叔唐尼長談後，決定在去年十二月雇用西班牙前輩莫亞。

納達爾去年在澳網出師不利，首輪就遭同胞佛達斯柯淘汰出局；但他表示，如果不是覺得有機會高舉冠軍盃，就不會參賽。

（中央社）