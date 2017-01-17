Home / Bilingual Pages
Tue, Jan 17, 2017　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Look, they’ve opened a new breakfast store over there. Next time we get the chance we should give it a go.

B: That used to be a dry cleaners. I seem to remember it didn’t do too well.

A: This is a residential neighborhood, how could a dry cleaners fail to do well?

B: Probably because of their service. I once gave them a sweater to dry clean, and the guy behind the counter was just plain rude.

A: 你看，那裡新開了一家早餐店，下次有機會可以一起去吃吃看。

B: 那裡本來是一家乾洗店，印象中生意不太好。

A: 這附近都是住宅區，洗衣店的生意怎麼會不好呢？

B: 大概是因為服務態度不好吧。我有一次送了一件毛衣去乾洗，店員的態度非常粗魯。

