Senior management from Apple Inc will travel to India on Jan. 25 to meet with officials from the Indian government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Finance to discuss Apple’s plans to “Make in India.”

There have already been reports in the media that Apple will establish a manufacturing facility in India to produce the iPhone in conjunction with Taiwanese firms Wistron Corp and Foxconn Technology Group. The move would enable Apple to reduce costs in order to price the iPhone more competitively, as well as expand market share in the country.

According to a report by India’s New Delhi Television (NDTV), senior executives from Apple are expected to arrive on Jan. 25 to discuss production of the iPhone and the opening of Apple Store retail outlets in India, in addition to other matters.

During the course of Apple’s discussions with the Indian government to date, Apple has requested that the Indian government provides long-term preferential tax breaks in addition to other incentives. However, Indian officials recently told the media that giving Apple exclusive preferential tax breaks would constitute unfair treatment for businesses with existing manufacturing operations in India.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

蘋果高層主管傳二十五日將訪問印度與印度資訊科技和財政部門官員會面，商討蘋果「來印度製造」計畫。

先前，已有多家媒體報導，蘋果將透過台灣緯創和富士康在印度設廠製造iPhone手機，以降低成本使價格更具競爭力，擴大在印度的市場占有率。

「新德里電視台」報導，蘋果高階主管預計二十五日抵達，與印度政府就生產iPhone、在印度開設蘋果直營店等事宜進行討論。

蘋果在與印度政府的溝通過程中，提出希望獲得長期稅務減免優惠等獎勵措施，但有印度官員日前已向媒體說，如果單獨給蘋果稅務優惠，將對已在印度設廠製造的其他業者形成不公平待遇。

(中央社)