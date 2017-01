A: What are you doing? Why are you cutting those plastic bottles up?

B: I’m trying to re-use them, making a newspaper rack from used bottles.

A: Oh. So how are you doing it? Are you using them to hold the newspapers?

B: Yep. I’m cutting the bottles open, taping up the opening, and then taping them all together and hanging it on the wall.

A: 你在做什麼?為什麼要把寶特瓶鋸開?

B: 我想要廢物利用,用廢棄寶特瓶做報架。

A: 是喔,要怎麼做?你打算用寶特瓶裝報紙嗎?

B: 對啊,先把寶特瓶鋸開,在切口貼上膠帶,再把多個寶特瓶固定在一起,掛在牆上就可以當報架了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: