A : I’ve been thinking of buying a water-resistant camera.

B : I didn’t know you were into photography. You’re into a lot of things.

A : Actually, ever since I began diving, I started becoming interested in underwater photography.

B : So that’s it. You want to take the camera underwater and photograph life on the ocean floor.

A : 我最近想要買一台防水相機。

B : 我都不知道你也研究攝影,你的興趣還真廣泛。

A : 我其實是因為接觸潛水,才開始對水底攝影產生興趣的。

B : 原來如此,你想要帶著相機下水,拍些水底生物嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: