Who is it that is playing? Two people: a mother and her child, a little boy, playing hide-and-seek among the columns, of a walkway, leading up to the museum, the mother hiding behind the nearest column.

Who is it emerging from between the columns? The boy, from the right of the third column along, not yet aware that his mother is there.

The mother peeking around the column, peeking at her child, leaning on the column, leaning to the right, resting on her hands.

Then there is the flapping. The flapping of the boy’s scarf, rippling in the wind, fluttering out in front of him, dancing above the walkway.

The columns receding into the background, receding off into the distance, undulating as they go, first upright, then sloping to the right, then straightening again, then slanting to the left.

And at the end, where the last column is at its biggest slant, its greatest slope, two lurkers lurking, or walkers walking.

The wind is blowing the mother’s hair; her hair is blowing in the wind. She is in anticipation, anticipating the time her child becomes aware that she is there.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

誰在那裡玩遊戲？有兩個人，一位母親和她的小孩。她和小男孩在通往博物館的廊柱之間玩捉迷藏，母親躲在最近的柱子後面。

誰從柱間冒出來？小孩從第三個廊柱右邊探出身子，還不知他母親在那裡。

母親在柱間偷看，偷看她的孩子，她以手撐著廊柱，向右探出身。

然後是飄動。小孩的圍巾飄動著，被風吹出波浪，被風吹向前，在走廊飛舞著。

廊柱逐漸隱入背景中，依次漸層起伏，先是往上，再向右傾斜，之後打直，然後斜向左方，沒入遠景。

在最斜的最末一根廊柱，最傾斜處有兩人潛伏著或走著。

風吹著母親的髮，她的髮隨風飛動。她在等待，等待她孩子發覺她藏身處的那一刻。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）