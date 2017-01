A: You keep yawning. Didn’t get much sleep last night?

B: I stayed up to watch the soccer. I didn’t get to sleep until five.

A: Oh, so it was to watch a game. Was it good?

B: Nah, it was rubbish. Both teams played a defensive game and the only goal was an own-goal.

A: 你怎麼一直打呵欠,昨晚沒睡好嗎?

B: 我昨晚熬夜看足球賽,凌晨五點才睡的。

A: 原來是為了看現場球賽啊。比賽好看嗎?

B: 一點都不好看,兩支球隊的戰術都偏重防守,唯一的進球還是烏龍球。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: