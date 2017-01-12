In the 20th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United beat West Ham United with two second-half goals, earning its sixth successive win, but remaining in sixth place on the table.

In the first half, in the 15th minute, West Ham forward Sofiane Feghouli brought Man. U. defender Phil Jones down in a sliding tackle, earning a red card from referee Mike Dean. With Feghouli sent off, Man. U. were now facing a reduced team of 10 men and went on the attack, but remained goalless at the end of the first half.

Into the second half, in the 60th minute, West Ham striker Michail Antonio cut into the box and made a goal attempt, only to be denied by ‘keeper David De Gea’s foot.

Three minutes later, Man. U. midfielder Michael Carrick found Marcus Rashford with a long pass, with Rashford freeing himself from two players and passing into the center from the left of the box, leaving Juan Mata to knock in Man. U.’s opener with his left boot.

In the 78th minute, Ander Herrera made a forward pass to striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who slotted in his 12th goal in the last 12 games from what appeared to be an offside position.

Final score: West Ham United 0, Manchester United 2.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

英超聯賽第二十輪，曼聯靠著下半場的兩個進球擊敗西漢姆聯，取得聯賽六連勝，但戰績依然維持聯賽第六名。

上半場比賽，第十五分鐘，西漢姆聯前鋒費古利將曼聯後衛瓊斯鏟倒在地，主裁判迪恩直接出示紅牌將費古利驅逐出場。曼聯面對十人應戰的對手，開始大舉進攻，但半場結束時仍沒有進球。

下半場，第六十分鐘，西漢姆聯前鋒安東尼歐切入禁區後射門，只可惜球被德赫亞出腳擋下。

第六十三分鐘，卡里克長傳給左路的萊希佛德，萊希佛德在禁區左側擺脫兩人防守後傳到中路，馬塔起左腳破門，為曼聯先下一城。

第七十八分鐘，埃雷拉傳球給前方的伊布拉西莫維奇，伊布拉西莫維奇在疑似越位的情況下踢進最近十二場比賽的第十二球。

終場曼聯就以二：○擊敗西漢姆聯。

（自由時報綜合報導）