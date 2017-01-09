EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You’re wearing a face mask. Surely you haven’t caught another cold.

B: Yep. I’ve been doing a lot of jobs on the side lately and often work into the small hours. It’s not doing my health any favors.

A: You need to take more care of yourself. Health is so important. You only need enough money to get by.

B: Given the choice I wouldn’t work this hard, but I still have student loans to pay off.

A: 看你戴著口罩，該不會又感冒了？

B: 對啊，最近兼了很多差，晚上常熬夜，身體好像越來越差了。

A: 還是要多保重身體啊，健康是最重要的，錢夠用就好了。

B: 可以選擇的話我也不想這樣辛苦工作，但我還有一堆學貸沒還清。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: