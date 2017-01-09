Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You’re wearing a face mask. Surely you haven’t caught another cold.

B: Yep. I’ve been doing a lot of jobs on the side lately and often work into the small hours. It’s not doing my health any favors.

A: You need to take more care of yourself. Health is so important. You only need enough money to get by.

B: Given the choice I wouldn’t work this hard, but I still have student loans to pay off.

A: 看你戴著口罩，該不會又感冒了？

B: 對啊，最近兼了很多差，晚上常熬夜，身體好像越來越差了。

A: 還是要多保重身體啊，健康是最重要的，錢夠用就好了。

B: 可以選擇的話我也不想這樣辛苦工作，但我還有一堆學貸沒還清。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 87 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top