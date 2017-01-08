The popular online accommodation-sharing platform Airbnb is now searching for premium locations around the world to set up bases. Following discussions with various parties, it has selected the New Tile House Hakka Cultural District in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City for one such base.

During an international forum on the creative economy it held in November last year, the Hsinchu County government had constructive talks with Airbnb executives, and invited company head of global policy Chris Lehane to visit the county and discuss the feasibility of future collaboration.

According to Lehane, the global travel business is currently worth more than the petroleum industry, and sustainable travel is one of Airbnb’s core values. He believes that Hsinchu County has the potential to develop an international tourism industry, and Airbnb is willing to assist by providing a platform to showcase this.

Jhubei’s New Tile House is close to the High Speed Rail (HSR) Hsinchu station and the highway, so is easily accessible. After the base has been set up, Airbnb executives will be invited from time to time to give speeches and share examples of economic success with local tourist operators and businesses, or run tourist industry training programs, to open up Hsinchu County’s Hakka culture to the rest of the world.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

全球知名民宿網路平台企業「Airbnb」目前在全球各地尋求最佳地點設立據點。經多方討論後，相中位在新竹縣竹北的新瓦屋客家文化保存區。

縣府去年十一月時舉辦創新經濟國際論壇，與Airbnb企業高層合作融洽，於是邀約該企業全球政策暨公共事務負責人克里斯勒漢蒞臨新竹縣，討論未來合作計畫可行性。

勒漢則說，目前全球旅遊業是比石油業產值還高的行業，而永續旅遊則是Airbnb所追求的核心價值，他相信新竹縣有這個潛力發展國際觀光產業，Airbnb也願意協助提供展示平台。

竹北新瓦屋距離高鐵新竹站、高速公路都近，交通便利，合作基地設立後，未來將不定期邀請Airbnb高層前來，舉辦講座等活動，與在地觀光業者、企業等分享經濟成功典範，或進行觀光人才培訓計畫，共同將新竹縣的客家文化行銷至全世界。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. feasibility n. 可行性 (ke3 xing2 xing4) 2. sustainable travel n. phr. 永續旅遊 (yong3 xu4 lu3 you2) 3. core value n. phr. 核心價值 (he2 xin1 jia4 zhi2) 4. potential n. 潛力 (qian2 li4)



(中央社)