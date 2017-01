A : The ink painting on the wall is beautiful. Where did you buy it?

B : I painted it. I’ve been learning to paint since last year. This is of the mountains behind the house.

A : You have got artistic talent. Is this building the Matsu temple on the mountain?

B : Yes, but I haven’t quite got the proportions right. I’ve made the temple a bit too big.

A : 牆上這幅水墨畫好漂亮,這是在哪裡買的?

B : 這是我畫的。我從去年開始學畫水墨畫,這幅畫畫的就是後山。

A : 你真有藝術天份。這棟建築是山上的媽祖廟嗎?

B : 是啊,但我的比例沒抓好,把廟畫得太大了一點。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: