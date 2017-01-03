EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m mulling opening a joint stationary design and Internet cafe.
B: Eating and stationary are chalk and cheese. Just choose one?
A: Actually, I think they go well together. Customers coming for coffee and computers can use our stationary. If they like, they buy.
B: The economy is slow. A coffee shop alone would be difficult. I suggest you rethink your brand positioning.
A: 我最近打算自己創業，成立一家文具設計工作室兼網路咖啡館。
B: 餐飲和文具設計性質不太一樣，是不是應該考慮兩者擇一就好？
A: 我倒覺得兩者很容易結合，來店裡喝咖啡用電腦的顧客可以使用我們設計的文具，用得喜歡就可以買下來。
B: 現在經濟不景氣，光是經營咖啡館就不容易了，還要賣文具，建議你還是重新考慮一下品牌的定位。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: