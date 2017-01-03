Home / Bilingual Pages
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m mulling opening a joint stationary design and Internet cafe.

B: Eating and stationary are chalk and cheese. Just choose one?

A: Actually, I think they go well together. Customers coming for coffee and computers can use our stationary. If they like, they buy.

B: The economy is slow. A coffee shop alone would be difficult. I suggest you rethink your brand positioning.

A: 我最近打算自己創業，成立一家文具設計工作室兼網路咖啡館。

B: 餐飲和文具設計性質不太一樣，是不是應該考慮兩者擇一就好？

A: 我倒覺得兩者很容易結合，來店裡喝咖啡用電腦的顧客可以使用我們設計的文具，用得喜歡就可以買下來。

B: 現在經濟不景氣，光是經營咖啡館就不容易了，還要賣文具，建議你還是重新考慮一下品牌的定位。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 122 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top