A: Another year. Do you have anything new to aim for?

B: Oh, the same as last year. Full throttle saving to buy a car.

A: You’ve been saving up for ages. You must be close to your target by now.

B: I was doing quite well, but then late last year I spent loads of money on a trip to Europe, and now I’m back at square one.

A: 又是新的一年,你有訂立新的目標嗎?

B: 就跟去年一樣,努力存錢買車子。

A: 你存了這麼久,應該差不多接近目標了吧?

B: 本來存了不少,但去年年底去歐洲玩花了不少錢,全破功了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: