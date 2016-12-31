Social networking platform Facebook recently released the hottest global topics for 2016. The US presidential election was the most “talked-about” topic. This year, Facebook launched live broadcasts of the US presidential debates online for the first time, and it received a massive response. The live streaming allowed people across the world to get closer to the presidential debate scene, while engaging in synchronous discussion online.

Second on the global list was Brazilian politics, followed by Pokemon Go, the Black Lives Matter movement, Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippine presidential election, the Rio Olympics, “Brexit,” the 50th Super Bowl, singer David Bowie and legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Also, Facebook released the top five most discussed topics in Taiwan, including the Taiwanese presidential election, a tour bus blaze in Taoyuan, the Panama Papers, a big earthquake in Kaohsiung, and the China Airlines strikes.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

社群平台「臉書」近日公布二○一六年全球熱門話題排行榜，美國總統大選登上話題榜第一名。今年「臉書」首度線上直播美國大選辯論實況，迴響熱烈。線上串流讓世界各地的人們更接近辯論現場，並且在線上進行即時討論。

全球排行榜第二到第十名依序為：巴西政治、寶可夢遊戲、黑人生命平權運動、菲律賓總統羅德里哥杜特帝與菲律賓總統大選、里約奧運、「英國脫歐」、第五十屆超級盃美式足球賽、歌手大衛鮑伊、傳奇拳王穆罕默德阿里。

另外，「臉書」也提供台灣五大熱門話題，依序為：台灣總統大選、桃園火燒車事件、巴拿馬文件、高雄大地震、中華航空罷工。

（中央社）