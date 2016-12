A: The bookstore near us has an exhibition I really want to see. Would you be interested in going?

B: What kind of exhibition is it?

A: It’s an exhibition of children’s book illustrations in a range of media, from ink, pastel and color pencil drawings to watercolors.

B: Sounds interesting. Of course I’ll go.

A: 附近的書店最近有個展覽我還蠻想去看的,不知道你會不會有興趣。

B: 是什麼樣的畫展?

A: 是童書的插畫展,從水墨、粉臘筆、彩色鉛筆、到水彩,各種創作媒材都有。

B: 聽起來蠻有趣的,當然好囉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: