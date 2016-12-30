Not long ago, pop group Sodagreen announced it was to take a three-year sabbatical following its New Year’s Day farewell concert. The group will be performing with the National Symphony Orchestra for the first time during a crossover concert at the National Concert Hall. The concert will be a mixture of classical and pop music.

When asked how he feels about the group’s upcoming hiatus, lead vocalist Wu Ching-feng said he is focused on his preparation for the show. As for their plans during the break, the whole group agreed that the first order of business was to take a good rest.

Sodagreen held two concerts at the Taipei Arena earlier this month, finishing with “Three Days, Three Nights.” Unfortunately, they were handed a fine of NT$300,000 for their pains, as performances of the song exceeded the venue’s volume limit of 63 decibels.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

流行樂團蘇打綠日前宣布將暫時休團三年，元旦演唱會將是他們告別前的最後一唱。該團將首度與國家交響樂團合作，在國家音樂廳呈現跨界合作的音樂會。這將是一場混合古典音樂與流行音樂的音樂會。

被問及蘇打綠休團，心裡有什麼感受，主唱吳青峰淡定說，還沒想這麼多，目前先專心準備演出。至於休團後的計畫，團員們一致表示，先好好休息再說。

蘇打綠本月稍早也在台北小巨蛋舉辦兩場演唱會，最後壓軸High唱「三天三夜」，音量超過場館限制六十三分貝，最後被開罰新台幣三十萬元。

（中央社）