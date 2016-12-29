The 2016 Taipei Marathon kicked off from in front of Taipei City Hall on Dec 18. Kenyan runner Sammy Kitwara clocked in at the finish line at two hours, nine minutes and 59 seconds, breaking the previous record of two hours, 10 minutes and 24 seconds, winning first place and the NT$1.8 million prize money for the record-breaking time.

With Kitwara the champion for the men’s full marathon race, the first-placed Taiwanese runner was Chiang Chieh-wen, who came in at two hours, 20 minutes and 59 seconds. Women’s full marathon group runner Hsieh Chien-ho, who ran in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Summer Games, improved upon her personal best with two hours, 43 minutes and 25 seconds, exclaiming after the race that she was ecstatic.

In the half-marathon group, Taiwan’s favorites failed in their bid to qualify for the 2017 Summer Universiade. Men’s group winner Chou Ting-yin came in at one hour, eight minutes and 34 seconds, with Taiwanese professional US Major League baseball pitcher Chen Wei-yin handing him a towel and his medal after the race. Tsao Chun-yu made the best time in the women’s group with one hour, 19 minutes and five seconds, but unfortunately was unable to make the grade for the Universiade.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

「2016台北馬拉松」十二月十八日在市府前開跑，肯亞閃電桑米跑出兩小時九分五十九秒，打破場地紀錄兩小時十分二十四秒，獲得冠軍與破紀錄獎金一百八十萬台幣。

男子全馬冠軍為肯亞選手桑米，台灣國內冠軍則是傷後復出的蔣介文，他跑出兩小時二十分五十九秒成績，里約奧運女將謝千鶴則在國內全馬女子組，跑出兩小時四十三分二十五秒打破個人最佳成績封后，賽後直呼：「超開心！」

半馬組部分，台灣菁英選手挑戰世大運達標失利，男子組冠軍為周庭印的一小時八分三十四秒，賽後旅美棒球好手陳偉殷還幫忙選手披毛巾、掛獎牌，曹純玉以一小時十九分五秒於國內組封后，只可惜都未能達陣世大運標準。

（自由時報）