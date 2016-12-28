USING IDIOMS 活用成語

Chinese Practice

不翼而飛

to fly away without wings

(bu2 yi4 er2 fei1)

「不翼而飛」這句成語原作「無翼而飛」，語出《管子》 。《管子》 一書是以中國春秋時代政治家及哲學家管仲所命名，雖非由管仲本人所著述，但仍代表管仲的主要思想。在《管子．戒》中，管仲勸導君王說，君王的地位很高，因此他的所言所行傳播的速度很快，即使沒有翅膀也會一下子就飛得很遠，告誡他一定要謹言慎行。成語「不翼而飛」即由此引申而出，比喻物品無故遺失。

在英語中也有類似的說法「vanish into thin air 」，這是源自莎士比亞的劇作。此片語並非由莎翁所親自杜撰，而是由其劇作中的兩個句子綜合而來。在其劇作《奧塞羅》中，其中一個角色說道：「Then put up your pipes in your bag, for I’ll away. Go; vanish into air; away!」（那麼把你們的笛子收起來，因為我要走了。去，消失在空氣裡吧；去！）請注意，他是說消失在空氣裡，而並沒有形容空氣是「稀薄」(thin)的。在另一部劇作《暴風雨》中，莎翁筆下一個名叫Prospero的角色說：「These our actors, as I foretold you, were all spirits and are melted into air, into thin air.」（我曾告訴過你，我們的這些演員，原是一群精靈；他們都已化成淡煙而消散了。）由此二句，我們得到「vanish into thin air」。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）

這路燈明明才剛裝上的，就這樣不翼而飛了，真是怪事。

(This street lamp has only just been put up, and now it’s gone. That’s really weird.)

英文練習

To vanish into thin air

The idiom 不翼而飛 was originally written 無翼而飛, and comes from the Guanzi, a book named after Guan Zhong, a statesman and philosopher from the Spring and Autumn period of ancient China. Although not written by Guan Zhong himself, the book does represent his main ideas. In the Admonitions chapter, Guan Zhong advises his ruler that, his status being what it is, news of his every word and every deed is broadcast exceedingly quickly, and will spread far and wide in no time at all. He therefore cautions him to be very careful. By extension, 不翼而飛 has come to be a metaphor for an object that disappears for seemingly no reason.

In English, there is a phrase with a similar meaning that originates in two of William Shakespeare’s works. Shakespeare himself did not coin the term: it is a composite of two of his lines. In his play Othello, one of the characters says, “Then put up your pipes in your bag, for I’ll away. Go; vanish into air; away!” Notice, he says vanish into air, but does not describe the air as “thin.” In another play, The Tempest, the bard has the character Prospero say, “These our actors, as I foretold you, were all spirits and are melted into air, into thin air.” From these two, we get the phrase “vanish into thin air.”

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

Where are my glasses? Last thing I knew, they were on the table, but they’ve vanished into thin air.”

(我的眼鏡到哪裡去了？我上次看到它的時候是放在桌上，現在卻憑空消失了。)