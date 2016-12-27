According to Bloomberg, investors are betting stronger economic growth will bolster the Federal Reserve’s case to continue raising US interest rates and are fleeing bullion-backed funds, with gold futures capping the longest run of weekly losses in 12 years.

It was an erratic year for gold, with the biggest first-half rally in almost four decades giving way to a retreat as focus shifted from political uncertainty on the Brexit vote to US monetary policy. Holdings in exchange traded funds (ETFs) have shrunk continuously since Donald Trump won the US election, fueling optimism fiscal stimulus will energize the economy and driving a gauge of the dollar to the highest levels since at least 2005.

Gold futures for February delivery rose 0.2 percent to settle at $1,133.60.

Gold for immediate delivery declined 0.2 percent this week, also marking a seventh weekly decline, the longest stretch since August 2015.

(Bloomberg)

彭博報導，由於投資人看好經濟成長加速將強化美國聯邦準備理事會繼續升息的理由，紛紛出脫手中黃金期貨基金，黃金期貨創十二年來最長週線跌勢。

今年是金價飄忽不定的一年，上半年曾創近四十年來最大半年漲幅，隨後卻因從英國脫歐公投到美國貨幣政策的政治不確定性而使焦點改變，造成金價下滑。指數股票型基金的持股自從川普勝選以來已持續縮水，助長財政刺激措施將激勵經濟成長的樂觀氣氛，並帶動一項美元指數上升到自從至少二○○五年以來最高點。

紐約商品交易所二月交貨的黃金期貨今天上漲百分之零點二，收在一千三百三十三點六美元。本週黃金現貨下跌百分之零點二，也是連續第七週週線下滑，創自從二○一五年八月最長跌勢。

（彭博，中央社簡長盛譯）