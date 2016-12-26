EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Today I bought a really fresh fish from a Keelung fish market. I’m having sweet-and-sour fish for lunch.
B: You should steam fresh fish. It tastes better. Adding a bunch of flavors is a waste.
A: I’ve never steamed fish before. You’ll have to teach me.
B: No problem, it’s very easy. The important thing is not to rub it with salt. That way the fish will be moist and succulent.
A: 我今天早上在基隆的魚市場買了一條很新鮮的魚，中午可以來煮糖醋魚。
B: 這麼新鮮的魚，清蒸吃原味最好，加一堆調味料太浪費了。
A: 清蒸魚我沒做過，你要教我做才行。
B: 沒問題，很簡單的，重點是不能抹鹽，這樣魚肉才會柔嫩多汁。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: