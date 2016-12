A : What did you get for Christmas this year?

B : I got a really warm alpaca scarf and a packet of loose leaf tea. How about you?

A : My mom gave me a new non-stick frying pan, because the one I had was getting old, and the non-stick surface was starting to flake off.

B : That’s a really nice, and very useful, gift.

A : 你今年有收到什麼聖誕禮物?

B : 我收到一條很保暖的羊駝毛圍巾,還有一包茶葉。你呢?

A : 我媽送我一個新的不沾平底鍋,因為我原來的不沾鍋用久了,塗料已經開始脫落

B : 真是貼心又實用的禮物。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: