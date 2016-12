A: Look, this is the DVD I bought yesterday. I’ve been waiting ages for this, and they finally released it.

B: Haven’t you seen that movie in the theater?

A: Well, yes, I have, but this DVD also comes with the director’s cut and some behind-the-scenes production footage.

B: Is that right? So, it will have clips not included in the original theater release.

A: 你看,這是我昨天買的電影DVD,我等了好久,終於發行了。

B: 這部電影你不是在電影院看過了嗎?

A: 是沒錯,但這張DVD有附電影的導演剪輯版和拍攝幕後花絮。

B: 這樣啊,所以會有院線版未收錄的片段囉。

