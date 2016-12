A : I’ve lived in the city too long. I really miss the night sky out in the country. You look up and see a sky full of stars.

B : There’s too much light pollution in cities: Too much unnecessary lighting and lit-up adverts.

A : Yep. Having all those lights blazing is a waste of electricity.

B : Not only is it wasteful, it’s also harmful to the environment.

A : 在都市裡住久了,真懷念鄉下的夜空,一抬頭就可以看到滿天星斗。

B : 都市裡的光害確實很嚴重,太多不必要的照明和發光廣告看板。

A : 是啊,點那麼多燈很浪費電。

B : 不僅浪費資源,還會影響生態。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: