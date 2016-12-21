There have been many reports of illegal fishing involving the use of fishing nets along the coast of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Peninsula recently. On Dec. 10, a recreational diver diving near Chuanfan Rock was caught in a fishing net underwater, and escaped only by cutting open the net with a dive knife.

Worried that other divers or swimmers might get entangled, a diving coach surnamed Wei decided to clear the fishing net with his dive knife and remove it from the water. He was shocked when the fisherman who had put the net underwater in the first place remonstrated with him for moving it.

Wei, who later reported the incident to the police, said: “The net was very large, about 6 meters high, enough to form a wall extending from the surface to the bottom of the sea, killing everything that passes through it, people or fish.”

Originally a popular destination for novice divers, Chuanfan Rock may be no longer safe for them due to the hazard posed by fishing nets.

The police said that, after receiving the report, they had dispatched personnel to Chuanfan Rock and cleared two fishing nets 90 meters long each. The police also cautioned people against clearing illegal fishing nets on their own despite setting up fishing nets in the area being a clear violation of the law, to avoid clashes with fishermen. Far better, they said, to report illegal fishing nets directly to the police.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

屏東縣恆春半島沿岸海域非法下網捕魚頻傳，十日有一名潛水客到船帆石海域潛水，竟遭岸際水底的違法漁網纏住，以潛水刀割開漁網才脫困。

魏姓潛水教練因擔心其他戲水遊客被魚網困住，便持潛水刀將魚網清除，並沿海面拉上岸，沒想到竟引來設網漁民的不滿。

報案的魏姓教練說：「漁網在水裡範圍非常大，由水面延伸至六米深的海底，所有經過的人、魚全部通殺。」

本來船帆石是適合初學者的潛點，如今得提醒初學者小心漁網以免葬身大海。

警方表示，接獲報案後已前往船帆石海域，共清除兩具約九十公尺的漁網。警方並提醒，近岸漁網雖違法，但建議發現後報案處理，勿自行割除漁網上岸，以免與漁網所有者發生衝突。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. fishing net n. 漁網 (yu2 wang3) 2. diver n. 潛水客 (qian2 shui3 ke4) 3. entangle v. 纏住 (chan2 zhu4) 4. novice n. 初學者 (chu1 xue2 zhe3)



(自由時報記者蔡宗憲)