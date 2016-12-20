Following the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced at 3am on Thursday, Taiwan time, its decision to increase the target of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points — 0.25 percent — to a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent, a move that markets predicted a 100 percent probability of. The decision was passed on a unanimous vote.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which is responsible for interest rate policy decisions, made the decision to increase the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, citing actual and predicted labor market conditions and inflation as reasons for the decision.

The FOMC statement says that, according to recent information, “the labor market has continued to strengthen, and … economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace since mid-year,” and that “household spending has been rising moderately but business fixed investment has remained soft.”

The Fed said that US inflation expectations have increased significantly, and inflation will continue to approach the 2 percent target, with the unemployment rate continuing to fall.

This is the second time the Fed has increased the rate since last December, this increase coming a year after that move, and the second rate hike in almost 10 years. All eyes were on how the Fed officials would view the US’ economic outlook and the speed of interest rate hikes for 2017 in what was the first Fed policy committee meeting since US president-elect Donald Trump’s election victory.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

美國聯準會結束兩天政策例會，於台灣時間週四凌晨三點宣布升息一碼（零點二五個百分點），基準的聯邦資金利率目標區間提高至介於百分之零點五到百分之零點七五區間，符合市場百分百認定升息的預期。這項升息決策為官員一致投票通過。

負責利率決策的聯邦公開市場委員會聲明援引「已實現及預期的勞動市場條件和通膨」為理由，提高基準利率一碼。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. inflation n. 通膨 (tong1 peng2) 2. economic activity n. phr. 經濟活動 (jing1 ji4 huo2 dong4) 3. household spending n. phr. 消費支出 (xiao1 fei4 zhi1 chu1) 4. business fixed investment n. phr. 商業固定投資 (shang1 ye4 gu4 ding4 tou2 zi1) 5. economic outlook n. phr. 經濟前景 (jing1 ji4 qian2 jing3)



該聲明指出，近期資訊顯示，「勞動市場已繼續增強，經濟活動自今年年中以來持續以溫和速度擴張」；消費支出「溫和增加」，但商業固定投資「仍舊疲弱」。

聯準會認為，美國通膨預期已經「大幅」提高，穩定邁向百分之二目標，且失業率進一步下滑。

這是聯準會自去年十二月以來、時隔一年後再度升息，也是近十年來第二度升息。且因此為川普贏得美國總統大選後聯準會的首次例會，各界都十分關注決策官員對美國經濟前景及二○一七年升息速度的看法。

（自由時報記者楊芙宜）