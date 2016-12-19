EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The weather’s been all over the place lately. I don’t know what to wear.

B: Yep, it’s been getting really cold the last few days after the sun goes down. Probably best to take a warm jacket.

A: I’ve been going out doled up in warm clothes, but I’m too hot when the sun’s out.

B: Nothing is right for this kind of weather. You can only wear layers, and take them off or put them back on when you need to.

A: 最近天氣忽冷忽熱，真不知道怎麼穿衣服。

B: 是啊，這幾天日夜溫差大，最好還是帶件防風保暖的外套。

A: 我都穿大衣出門，但遇到出太陽又嫌太熱。

B: 這種天氣，實在沒有完美的穿搭，也只能配合溫度變化穿穿脫脫了。

