Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The weather’s been all over the place lately. I don’t know what to wear.

B: Yep, it’s been getting really cold the last few days after the sun goes down. Probably best to take a warm jacket.

A: I’ve been going out doled up in warm clothes, but I’m too hot when the sun’s out.

B: Nothing is right for this kind of weather. You can only wear layers, and take them off or put them back on when you need to.

A: 最近天氣忽冷忽熱，真不知道怎麼穿衣服。

B: 是啊，這幾天日夜溫差大，最好還是帶件防風保暖的外套。

A: 我都穿大衣出門，但遇到出太陽又嫌太熱。

B: 這種天氣，實在沒有完美的穿搭，也只能配合溫度變化穿穿脫脫了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 123 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top