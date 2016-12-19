According to a new IMF report announced Tuesday, it is extremely likely that several of the world’s smallest nations will bear the brunt of climate change, and these countries should do all they can to address the issue of a rising sea level and the increased frequency of violent storms.

However, the IMF report also said that these nations, which generally have the smallest populations and land in the world, are also short of capital to the tune of approximately US$1 billion (around NT$32 billion). The report called on the IMF and the smaller member states to do more to prepare for a warmer world in which natural disasters are to become far more common.

Global news agency AFP reports that Peter Allum, assistant director in the IMF’s Strategy, Policy and Review Department, said during a telephone interview that, unlike nations with larger territories, which will be able to more easily absorb the abrupt changes caused by natural disasters, the entire populations and economies of smaller nations would likely be affected.

According to Allum, Severe Tropical Cyclone Pam last year devastated the South Pacific Ocean nation Vanuatu, which has a population of under 300,000, exposing the country to one of the most serious natural disasters in its history. The country sought emergency financial assistance from the IMF, which approved US$24 million (around NT$768 million) in emergency aid.

As the assistance received by small nations in the recent financial reforms is far less than that received by the larger countries, the IMF is now considering raising limits on access to emergency financial assistance.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

根據國際貨幣組織週二公布的報告，全球最小的幾個國家，極易受氣候變遷危害，應致力因應海平面上升以及暴風雨日益頻繁的問題。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. sea level n. phr. 海平面 (hai3 ping2 mian4) 2. abrupt change n. phr. 驟變 (zhou4 bian4) 3. Severe Tropical Cyclone n. phr. 強烈熱帶氣旋 (qiang2 lie4 re4 dai4 qi4 xuan2) 4. devastate v. 蹂躪 (rou2 lin4) 5. in history phr. 有史以來 (you2 shi2 yi3 lai2) 6. emergency aid n. phr. 緊急援助基金 (jin3 ji2 yuan2 zhu4 ji1 jin1)



然而，國際貨幣組織報告顯示，擁有世界最少人口與土地的國家，每年約有十億美元（約新台幣三百二十億元）的資金缺口。報告呼籲該組織與土地片面積較小的會員國一同為氣候變遷做準備。

法新社報導，國際貨幣組織策略與政策助理處長艾勒姆在接受電話採訪時表示，不像國土大的國家比較容易吸收天然災害造成的驟變，小的國家比較 可能出現全體人民與經濟受衝擊的狀況。

他說，強烈熱帶氣旋「帕姆」去年蹂躪人口少於三十萬的大洋洲國家萬那杜，使該國遭逢有史以來嚴重的天然災害之一，向國際貨幣組織尋求緊急財務協助，國際貨幣組織批准兩千四百萬美元（約新台幣七億六千八百萬元）緊急援助基金。

有鑑於小國近來在財政改革上所得到的助益，遠遠低於大國，國際貨幣組織現在考慮提升對緊急財政援助的申請限制。

(中央社）