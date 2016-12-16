Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s almost Christmas, I’d better start getting gifts ready for my family.

B: Haven’t you started yet? I generally buy nice things if I see them when I’m out shopping, and use them for friends’ birthdays or special holidays

A: Well, you like shopping. I’m not much of a shopper, and I’m no good at choosing gifts.

B: Since you’re that worried, I’ll go shopping with you, give you some ideas.

A: 聖誕節快到了，我要趕快開始準備給家人的禮物才行。

B: 你都還沒準備嗎？我平時逛街看到不錯的東西就會買下來，朋友生日或過節就可以當禮物。

A: 那是因為你平常就愛逛街，我不愛買東西，也不擅長挑禮物。

B: 看你那麼煩惱，讓我陪你挑禮物，替你出點主意吧。

