The 2016 “Christmasland in New Taipei City” has been pulling in the crowds, launching a series of exciting activities by the week. The highlight of the event, the “Superstar Christmas Concerts,” will this year for the first time be held over three days, back-to-back.

New Taipei City Government has announced that the free concerts — scheduled between 6pm and 10pm today, tomorrow and Sunday — will take place at the “New Taipei City Plaza” in Banciao District. Some 30 artists and bands will be rocking the crowds.

SaSa, Mickey Huang and Plungon will take turns in hosting the three concerts, and William Wei and J.J. Lin will be among the performers at today’s and tomorrow’s concerts. For Sunday’s concert, singer Jam Hsiao will head his group “Lion” for the grand finale performance. All the concerts are to be broadcast live on TVBS.

(translated by Eddy Chang)

二○一六年「新北市歡樂耶誕城」每週都推出熱鬧活動，吸引成千上萬的遊客造訪。節慶的重頭戲「巨星耶誕演唱會」，今年更將首次連辦三天。

新北市政府宣布，免費演唱會將於今日、明日、週日每晚六點至十點，在板橋區「新北市民廣場」登場。近三十組藝人輪番強勢開唱，要讓你嗨翻天。

三場演唱會分別由藝人莎莎、黃子佼、浩角翔起主持。今日演唱會的歌手包括韋禮安等人，明日的歌手包括林俊傑等人。週日則由歌手蕭敬騰帶領他的「獅子合唱團」壓軸演出。TVBS將會現場直播。

（中央社）