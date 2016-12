A : Is this a photograph of you when you were young?

B : Oh, no. That’s my sister, this is me here.

A : You two looked exactly alike when you were little, but if you look carefully, your face is slightly thinner and longer.

B : Really? My lower jaw is more angular whereas my sister’s is rounder.

A : 這是你小時後的照片嗎?

B : 喔,不,那是我的姊姊,這個才是我。

A : 你們小時乍看簡直一模一樣,不過仔細看的話,你的臉比較瘦長一點。

B : 是啊,我的下巴比較尖,但我姊的下巴比較圓。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: