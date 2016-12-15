Taiwanese ultramarathon runner Tommy Chen took second place in the recently concluded 250-kilometer Last Desert 2016 race in Antarctica, becoming champion of this year’s 4 Deserts Race Series with the highest accumulated score, making him the first Asian runner to complete the series in a single calendar year.

Before the Antarctica race, Chen was on top after finishing the three other races in the series and, despite having the highest accumulated score, he was leading the second- and third-placed runners by only four points and seven points. Given this modest lead, Chen still needed to stay focused for the Antarctica leg, for the slightest slip up might have seen him relinquish his pole position with highest accumulated score after this stage.

Chen was exposed to particularly daunting challenges during this Antarctica race, being troubled with a lack of sleep and hyperventilation. He became obsessed with checking his equipment, worried that something would go wrong. When he passed the finishing line, Chen howled at the heavens, expressing his relief at ending the physical and psychological ordeal he had been through over the previous few days.

(Translated by Lee Chin-wei and Evelyn Kao, CNA; Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

台灣超級馬拉松好手陳彥博在南極兩百五十公里極地超馬賽拿下亞軍，他也以總積分第一，成為二○一六年四大極地賽的總冠軍，也成為同年內完成四大極地馬拉松的首位亞洲選手。

在本次南極賽事開始前，陳彥博的總積分雖位居領先，但領先排名第二、第三的選手分別僅四分、七分。因為幅度其實並不大，所以南極一戰，陳彥博仍須謹慎應戰，只要稍有不慎，南極賽後就會讓出總積分第一的王座。

陳彥博表示，這次南極賽事，他感到壓力特別大，淺眠、過度換氣等問題都出現在他的身上，也因為焦慮而不斷檢查裝備，深怕出現閃失。通過這次賽事終點時，陳彥博發狂似的朝天怒吼，釋放這些日子以來身心靈承受的煎熬。（中央社）