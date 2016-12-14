EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Every winter my skin becomes chapped and begins to flake off. When I wash the dishes it’s particularly painful.

B: That’s probably because you have quite sensitive skin. You should wear gloves.

A: Then I can’t feel whether there’s any food left on the dishes; I’m worried I won’t be able to get them clean.

B: You’re a clean freak; always washing your hands. Too much washing causes skin to dry out and become chapped.

A: 每到冬天，我的皮膚就會脫皮乾裂，洗碗的時候特別痛苦。

B: 那你的皮膚可能比較敏感，應該戴手套洗碗。

A: 但是戴著手套摸不出盤子上還有沒有食物殘留，我怕洗不乾淨。

B: 你八成是因為有潔癖，所以很常洗手吧？清潔過度也會造成皮膚乾裂。

