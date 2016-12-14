Between October and the following April of every year, the northeast monsoon is prevalent in Hsinchu city, leading to serious coastal drift and causing Hsinchu Fish Harbor’s channel to silt up. The city government has received NT$30 million from the central government to pay for dredging the harbor. Plans have already been drawn up, and it is hoped that the work will go out for tender at the end of the year. The project is expected to last for nine months, during which fishing will not be affected.

It is estimated that the dredging project will remove 170,000 square meters of sediment, clearing a sea lane 30 meters long and six meters wide, allowing fishing boats to come in and out of the harbor unencumbered and not needing to worry about the tide. The dredged sediment is to be used to refill the north side of the embankment, and will then be covered in a layer of soil as a simple greening.

At present, fishermen are having to go out to sea and return to harbor in time with the tide, and this is severely affecting the amount of time they can be out, as well as the size of their catch. However, some say that simply dredging the harbor is only addressing the symptoms of the problem, and that the best way to solve the long-term problem of Hsinchu harbor silting up is to conduct a survey of the west coast, including calculating the amount of silt and the affect of the northeast monsoon, and addressing the root causes.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

新竹市每年十月到隔年四月東北季風強盛，漂沙嚴重，造成新竹漁港航道淤積嚴重，市府向中央爭取三千萬元經費進行疏濬清淤工程，已完成規劃設計，希望年底順利發包，預計工期九個月，期間不會影響漁民捕魚作業。

這次疏濬工程預計清除十七萬立方公尺淤沙，規劃清出三十公尺長、寬六公尺的航道，讓漁船順利進出，不用配合潮汐出海。清出的淤沙將回填到北側堤防外面，並再鋪上一層土做簡易綠化。

目前漁民為了配合潮汐時間出入海，捕魚作業時間與漁獲量都大受影響，但有人說漁港航道疏濬僅是治標，應進行西海岸水文資料的調查，包括計算淤沙量及東北季風影響等，提出治本方法，才能解決新竹漁港長年淤積問題。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. drift n. 漂沙 (piao1 sha1) 2. silt up v. phr. 淤積 (yu1 ji1) 3. dredge v. 疏濬清淤 (shu1 jun4 qing1 yu1) 4. tide n. 潮汐 (chao2 xi1) 5. sediment n. 淤沙 (yu1 sha1)



(自由時報記者洪美秀)