A: Oh my God, there’s an insect inside this bag of rice.

B: Is it a rice weevil? Just take it out and it’ll be OK.

A: When did you open the packet? Perhaps you’ve kept it for too long?

B: Let me think, almost two months — that really is a long time. Next time I’ll put it in the fridge as soon as I open it.

A: 天啊,這包米裡面有蟲子。

B: 喔,是米蟲嗎?把蟲抓出來就好了。

A: 這包米是什麼時候開封的?是不是放太久了?

B: 我想想,好像快兩個月了,那真的放太久了。下次應該一開封就放冰箱。

