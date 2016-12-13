There was a saying back in the film days that went “the camera never lies.” An image captured on film was not easy to alter.

With digital capture, powerful, easy and ubiquitous image manipulation tools have changed our relationship with the photographic image as a representation of reality.

But even an image that has not been manipulated in post-processing can have had its meaning manipulated at the point of capture.

Take this photo of the back of a flat-bed truck, littered in the far corner with discarded bottles, old cables and rope and heavy duty fertilizer bags. In the foreground lies an iron stencil with writing in Chinese and English — 婚姻平權絕不讓步 (Absolutely no compromises with marriage equality); MARRIAGE EQUALITY NOW; 拒絕專法不分異同 (refuse a separate law for heterosexuals and homosexuals) — on a wooden backing that lends the color of rust.

Is that noble idea now discarded? Is it old and rusting away? Has it been tossed into the back of a truck to be thrown out with the rest of the trash? That seems to be the message of the photo.

At midnight on Thursday night/ Friday morning, a group of Internet bloggers and LGBT rights supporters gathered outside Taipei’s 228 Memorial Peace Park. The truck with the stencil had arrived 20 minutes previously. They used the stencil and a high-powered hose to strip the grime from the sidewalk, marking the paving stones with the message on the stencil in preparation for a pro-marriage equality concert on Saturday, and symbolically washing away the sullied image the LGBT has been given.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

在底片仍盛行的年代，有句俗話說「相機不會說謊」，因為以底片捕捉的畫面是無法輕易更動的。

數位相機問世後，簡單強大的修圖工具變得無所不在，人們與照片之間的關係也改變了，不再視照片為現實的重現。

然而，即便是在後製過程中未經修改的照片，仍可能呈現歪曲的現實。

照片中的平板卡車後方，遠端角落凌亂地擺放著棄置的瓶子、老舊的纜線、繩子、粗厚的肥料袋。

前方則擺著鐵製的模板，上以中英文刻著：婚姻平權絕不讓步; MARRIAGE EQUALITY NOW; 拒絕專法不分異同 。模板背面為鐵銹色調的木頭材質。

這張照片似乎在問，高貴的理想是否已被拋棄？是否已經鏽化老去？模板被丟到卡車上，是否準備與其他垃圾一起丟棄？

在週四午夜到週五早晨之間，一群網路部落客及LGBT人權支持者聚集在台北的二二八公園前。載著模板的卡車約在二十分鐘前抵達。這些人藉由以高壓水柱穿過模板清除人行道上的塵垢，在人行道上印下模板上的文字，以為週六的婚姻平權演唱會作準備。洗滌道路也象徵了為LGBT族群去污名化。

台北時報涂宇安譯