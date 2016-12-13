Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, has cultivated relationships with China’s leaders, including President Xi Jinping. Inside Facebook, the work to enter China runs far deeper.

The social network has quietly developed software to suppress posts from appearing in people’s news feeds in specific geographic areas, according to three current and former Facebook employees, who asked for anonymity as the tool is confidential. The feature was created to help Facebook enter China, a market where the social network has been blocked. Zuckerberg is said to have supported and defended the effort.

Facebook has restricted content in other countries before, such as Pakistan, Russia and Turkey, in keeping with the typical practice of US Internet companies complying with government requests to block certain content after it is posted. Facebook blocked about 55,000 items of content in 20 countries between July 2015 and December 2015, for example. But the new feature takes that a step further by preventing content from appearing in feeds in China in the first place.

Facebook employees, both current and former, caution that the software is one of many ideas the company has discussed with respect to entering China and, like many experiments inside Facebook, it may never see the light of day.

(New York Times)

臉書執行長官馬克·祖克柏已經與包括中國國家主席習近平在內的中國領導人培養了關係。不僅如此，為了進軍中國，臉書公司內部還付出了更大的努力。

臉書的三名現任和前任員工說，這個社交網路已經在默默開發軟體，查禁貼文在特定地理區域用戶的動態消息中。因為這個工具是保密的，這三人不願具名。他們說該工具的目的是幫助臉書進入中國，目前它在中國遭到了封鎖，而祖克柏對這個計劃提供了支持並為其辯護。

之前，臉書在巴基斯坦、俄羅斯和土耳其等國也對內容進行過限制。美國網路公司一般都會遵守當地政府的要求，在某些內容發佈後封鎖它們，這是一種典型做法。例如，二○一五年七月至十二月期間，臉書在大約二十個國家封鎖了大約五萬五千篇內容。但這個新功能將更進一步，從一開始就防止某些內容出現在中國用戶的動態消息中。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. social network n. phr. 社交網路 (she4 jiao1 wang3 lu4) 2. suppress v. 查禁 (cha2 jin4) 3. restrict v. 限制 (xian4 zhi4) 4. block v. 封鎖 (feng1 suo3)



這三名前任和現任臉書員工也特別指出，該軟體是公司討論進軍中國的諸多點子之一，就像臉書內部做的很多實驗一樣，可能永遠不見天日。(紐約時報)