EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I googled your name yesterday and discovered you’ve got your own YouTube channel.

B: Yep, I love travelling. I always make a video record of any new places that I travel to and then edit them into a film.

A: Your films are really good and they’re very professionally edited. What editing software do you use?

B: Thanks for your kind words. Actually I just use freely available software, nothing special.

A: 我昨天在Google上搜尋你的名字，發現你居然有自己的YouTube頻道。

B: 對啊，我很喜歡旅遊，每次去一個新的地方都會用攝影機紀錄下來，編輯成影片。

A: 你的影片很好看，剪接得很專業，你是用什麼軟體編輯的？

B: 謝謝你的讚美，其實我用的都是很普通的免費軟體，沒什麼特別的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: