Wearable activity monitors can count your steps and track your movements, but they don’t, apparently, help you lose weight. In fact, you might lose more weight without them.

A fascinating new study by the University of Pittsburgh Physical Activity and Weight Management Research Center found dieting adults who wore activity monitors for 18 months lost significantly less weight over that time than those who did not.

The results suggest that activity monitors may not change our behavior in the way we expected, and raise interesting questions about the tangled relationships between exercise, eating, our willpower and our waistlines.

The volunteers who had not worn activity monitors were, on average, about 6 kgs lighter now than two years ago. Those who had worn the monitors, however, weighed only about 3.6 kgs less than at the start.

The data from the monitors show that those wearing the technology generally exercised less than the other group.

It is possible that when those wearing the trackers realized they would not reach their daily exercise goal, they simply gave up, leading to relatively low caloric expenditure on those days, and less weight loss overall than among those not using the technology.

The people using the monitors may also have assumed that, in some roundabout way, the technology removed responsibility from them for monitoring their energy intake.

This article is an edited version of a piece that originally appeared in the New York Times.

(New York Times / Gretchen Reynolds)

可穿戴式活動監測裝置能計算你的步數，並追蹤你的運動狀況，但它們對減肥似乎沒有幫助。實際上，不用它們的話，你的減肥效果可能更好。

一項由匹茲堡大學身體活動與體重管理研究中心所進行的有趣研究，發現在十八個月的時間裡，戴活動監測裝置的成人減肥者體重下降的程度，明顯少於不戴活動監測裝置備的人。

相關結果顯示，活動監測裝置可能不會以我們預計的方式改變我們的行為。它們也引出了有關運動、飲食、意志力和腰圍之間錯綜複雜的關係的問題，頗為有趣。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. activity monitor n. phr. 活動監測裝置 (huo2 dong4 jian1 ce4 zhuang1 zhi4) 2. track movements v. phr. 追蹤運動 (zhui1 zong1 yun4 dong4) 3. willpower n. 意志力 (yi4 zhi4 li4) 4. caloric expenditure n. phr. 熱量消耗 (re4 liang4 xiao1 hao4) 5. energy intake n. phr. 熱量攝入 (re4 liang4 she4 ru4)



不戴活動監測裝置的志願者平均比兩年前輕了大約六公斤，而戴活動監測裝置的人只比一開始瘦了大約三點六公斤。

來自監測裝置的數據顯示，使用這種技術的人總體上比另一組的人運動得少。

那些佩戴追蹤裝置的人可能在意識到他們達不到每天的運動目標時就放棄了，導致那些日子裡的熱量消耗相對較低，總體上的減肥效果不及未使用該技術的人。

使用監測裝置的人也可能認為，該技術無形中免去了他們自己監測熱量攝入的責任。

本文為編輯後的版本，原文已於紐約時報刊登

（紐約時報／陳亦亭、王相宜譯）