Not long ago, Taiwanese director Yee Chih-yen came out of the closet on his Facebook page. Yee revealed that during his life he has often felt at a loss for what to do, as his parents had trouble understanding his sexual orientation.

Yee therefore reached out to LGBT people and their parents, saying “Life is short. Don’t let the opportunity to better understand your loved ones pass you by.” He wrote about how an article by journalist Fan Chi-fei, encouraging middle-aged homosexuals to have the courage to come out, had spurred him to act.

Yee also posted a photograph on Facebook of actress Gwei Lun-mei and actor Chen Bo-lin, who starred in his 2002 film “Blue Gate Crossing,” holding a placard supporting the draft bills for marriage equality and calling for guarantees of LGBT people’s right to marry.

The LGBT community is holding a rally today on “International Human Rights Day” in support of the bills.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

台灣導演易智言近日在臉書「出櫃」，公開表明同志身分。他透露，因性向不被父母理解，生活之中總有諸多無奈。

易智言並向同志朋友和同志父母喊話︰「不要錯過相愛的人可以互相認識的時間，因為生命很有限。」他也提到記者范琪斐一篇要中年同志勇敢出櫃的文章，對他是一大刺激。

易智言還在臉書上貼出一張演員桂綸鎂、陳柏霖手拿標語，支持婚姻平權法案的照片，呼籲保障同性戀者結婚權益。他們曾一起演出易導二○○二年的電影「藍色大門」。

同志社群則會在今天「國際人權日」舉行集會，以推動該法案。（中央社）