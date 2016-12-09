Singer Jolin Tsai was invited to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris last week, becoming the first female Asian star to be invited to the show. Tsai sat in the front row, captivated by the breathtaking outfits the models were wearing.

When asked whether she would like to walk on the runway if she had the chance in the future, Tsai laughed, simply saying “it would be nice to perform on the stage.” The sexy underwear brand also invited the Chinese supermodels Liu Wen, He Sui, Ming Xi and Ju Xiaowen for the catwalk this year, along with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars as guest performers.

As this year’s sole Asian guest, Tsai’s name surged to the top of Weibo’s search chart immediately after the news broke.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

歌手蔡依林上週受邀前往巴黎，欣賞「維多利亞的秘密」時尚秀，成為首位獲邀的亞洲女星。她坐在第一排，模特兒從頭到腳的行頭都令她驚艷。

至於未來有機會想不想上伸展台走秀？蔡依林則大笑：「希望可以上台表演。」性感內衣品牌「維密」年度大秀，請來中國四大超級名模劉雯、何穗、奚夢瑤、雎曉雯走秀，女神卡卡、「火星人」布魯諾擔任演出特別嘉賓。

蔡依林也是這次亞洲唯一獲邀的明星，消息一出，更讓她的名字瞬間衝上微博熱搜榜第一名。

（自由時報）