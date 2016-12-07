As the government pushes for green energy, a solar power company has proposed building a solar power plant in Gangsi Wetland in Pingtung’s Sinyuan Township, believing the place ideal for setting up a floating solar power system.

The county government has an annual budget to maintain the environment and remove the water hyacinths in Gangsi Wetland, which covers tens of hectares. A solar power company suggested that the government rent the place to a solar power company and let the company take over the maintenance of the environment, in addition to building a floating solar power system in the wetland to increase the nation’s green energy and the government’s revenue.

However, the majority of environmental groups and local residents are against the idea of building a solar power plant in the area. Gangsi Wetland, located on the west side of the Donggang River, and Gangdong Wetland, east of the river, share a vibrant ecosystem. They are important migratory bird habitats and popular bird-watching spots. Environmental groups say that building a power plant in the area would damage the ecosystem and reduce the birds’ habitat. A local resident says that locals would be delighted if the wetland became a protected recreational area, but will not accept having it turned into a power plant.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

政府大力推動綠色能源，有太陽能業者看上屏東縣新園鄉的港西濕地，提議在該地設立太陽能發電。

港西濕地面積有數十公頃，縣府每年編列預算進行環境維護並清除布袋蓮。業者建議政府將該地出租給太陽能業者，讓後者設立浮動式太陽能發電裝置、負責環境維護且支付租金，既可供應綠色能源，也能增加政府收入。

然而，環保團體及當地居民多持反對態度。東港溪的港西濕地和港東濕地生態豐富，為候鳥渡冬的重要棲息地，亦為賞鳥勝地。環保團體認為，如將濕地變成發電場將破壞當地生態，並減少候鳥生存空間。另有地方民眾指出，濕西濕地如可建設為自然生態公園及民眾休憩場所，將大受歡迎，但若變成發電場，則會讓當地民眾無法認同。

(自由時報記者葉永騫)