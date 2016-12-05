Home / Bilingual Pages
Mon, Dec 05, 2016 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There’s a hole in my woolly hat. I’ve mended it three times but the hole is getting bigger.

B: Time to buy a new one? Ones with a brim make your face look thinner, and they’re in fashion.

A: But my grandmother knitted this one, and I’ve been wearing it for 15 years, I can’t bear to throw it away.

B: You don’t need to throw it away, you can reuse it, like, to decorate a plant pot.

A: 我的毛帽破了一個洞，已經補了三次，但還是越破越大。

B: 那就買個新的吧？像這種有帽簷的可以讓臉看起來比較瘦，現在很流行。

A: 但這頂毛帽是我外婆親手編給我的，我已經戴了十五年了，怎麼捨得扔掉。

B: 你不用扔掉啊，可以改造一下重新利用，例如套在花盆上裝飾。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 233 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top