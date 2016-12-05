EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There’s a hole in my woolly hat. I’ve mended it three times but the hole is getting bigger.

B: Time to buy a new one? Ones with a brim make your face look thinner, and they’re in fashion.

A: But my grandmother knitted this one, and I’ve been wearing it for 15 years, I can’t bear to throw it away.

B: You don’t need to throw it away, you can reuse it, like, to decorate a plant pot.

A: 我的毛帽破了一個洞，已經補了三次，但還是越破越大。

B: 那就買個新的吧？像這種有帽簷的可以讓臉看起來比較瘦，現在很流行。

A: 但這頂毛帽是我外婆親手編給我的，我已經戴了十五年了，怎麼捨得扔掉。

B: 你不用扔掉啊，可以改造一下重新利用，例如套在花盆上裝飾。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: