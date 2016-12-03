Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Dec 03, 2016 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Your osmanthus tree looks like it’s about to die.

B: Yup. I moved it out onto the balcony last week, I want to give it some more sunlight, but I had no idea this would happen.

A: Osmanthus trees are sensitive to the cold, it’s best to avoid exposing it to cold drafts.

B: Really? I thought perhaps I hadn’t given it enough water. OK then, I’ll move it back inside.

A: 你的桂花樹看起來好像快枯死了。

B: 對啊，上週把它從室內移到陽台，本想多給它一些光照，沒想到就變成這樣。

A: 桂花怕冷，應該避免讓它吹到冷風。

B: 是嗎？我還在想是不是我水澆太少了。那我還是先把它移回室內好了。

